Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $215.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 678,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session's volume of 1,176,510 shares.The stock last traded at $164.6460 and had previously closed at $185.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.29.

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Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 25,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.32, for a total transaction of $4,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,621,975.20. The trade was a 61.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 4,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $790,514.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,937,049.50. This represents a 21.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 395,422 shares of company stock valued at $62,448,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Neurocrine reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share, above the $2.26 Zacks consensus estimate, while revenue reached $959 million versus analysts’ $891 million forecast. Revenue increased approximately 39% year over year. Neurocrine Biosciences Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Neurocrine reported adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share, above the $2.26 Zacks consensus estimate, while revenue reached $959 million versus analysts’ $891 million forecast. Revenue increased approximately 39% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year INGREZZA guidance. 2026 net product sales guidance for INGREZZA was increased to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion. Second-quarter INGREZZA sales rose 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million following the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

2026 net product sales guidance for INGREZZA was increased to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion. Second-quarter INGREZZA sales rose 15% to $716 million, while CRENESSITY generated $184 million and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $54 million following the Soleno Therapeutics acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Needham increased its price target. Needham & Company raised its target from $200 to $204 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in NBIX’s earnings growth and commercial outlook. Benzinga

Needham & Company raised its target from $200 to $204 and maintained a “Buy” rating, signaling continued confidence in NBIX’s earnings growth and commercial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. NBIX carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of approximately $194, although investors may be looking for additional upside after the stock’s recent strength.

NBIX carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of approximately $194, although investors may be looking for additional upside after the stock’s recent strength. Negative Sentiment: A director sold shares. Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares worth approximately $227,513, reducing her holdings by 44%. The sale occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal. SEC insider transaction filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 651.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 582.9% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $167.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

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