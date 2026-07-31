Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $195.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBIX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 9.8%

NBIX stock traded down $18.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,492,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,637. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $186.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 36,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $5,770,298.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,495,266.28. The trade was a 62.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,762,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,821.50. This trade represents a 29.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 395,422 shares of company stock worth $62,448,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 205,871 shares of the company's stock worth $34,696,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,895 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Neurocrine Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results: Revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the roughly $891 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $2.85 surpassed estimates. INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, and CRENESSITY and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $184 million and $54 million, respectively. Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue rose 39% year over year to $959 million, exceeding the roughly $891 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $2.85 surpassed estimates. INGREZZA sales increased 15% to $716 million, and CRENESSITY and newly acquired VYKAT XR contributed $184 million and $54 million, respectively. Positive Sentiment: INGREZZA guidance raised: Neurocrine increased its 2026 INGREZZA net-sales outlook to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting continued confidence in its core commercial franchise. The Soleno Therapeutics acquisition also expands the company’s marketed portfolio and pipeline. NBIX Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Neurocrine increased its 2026 INGREZZA net-sales outlook to $2.825 billion-$2.875 billion, supporting continued confidence in its core commercial franchise. The Soleno Therapeutics acquisition also expands the company’s marketed portfolio and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support strengthened: TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Stifel, Needham and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets. Targets now range from $196 to $222, while William Blair reiterated a Buy rating based on execution, pipeline expansion and potential multi-billion-dollar peak sales. William Blair Buy Rating

TD Cowen, Guggenheim, Cantor Fitzgerald, Piper Sandler, Stifel, Needham and Morgan Stanley all raised their price targets. Targets now range from $196 to $222, while William Blair reiterated a Buy rating based on execution, pipeline expansion and potential multi-billion-dollar peak sales. Neutral Sentiment: Market expectations remain elevated: The earnings call highlighted growth from INGREZZA, CRENESSITY, VYKAT XR and pipeline programs, but investors are assessing whether the expanded portfolio can generate additional upside beyond current estimates. Neurocrine Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call highlighted growth from INGREZZA, CRENESSITY, VYKAT XR and pipeline programs, but investors are assessing whether the expanded portfolio can generate additional upside beyond current estimates. Negative Sentiment: Guidance reaction disappointed investors: Despite the INGREZZA increase, the broader outlook was viewed as offering limited room for additional upside. Traders appeared to want a larger revenue beat or more substantial guidance increase, prompting a sharp, high-volume selloff. Neurocrine Q2 Results and Outlook Analysis

Despite the INGREZZA increase, the broader outlook was viewed as offering limited room for additional upside. Traders appeared to want a larger revenue beat or more substantial guidance increase, prompting a sharp, high-volume selloff. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a cautionary signal: Director Leslie Norwalk sold 1,250 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Broader data shows company insiders recorded numerous sales and no open-market purchases over the past six months, though such transactions may be scheduled and do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

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