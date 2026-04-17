New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

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New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Get Free Report ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and traded as low as $57.01. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 433 shares changing hands.

The company's 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. NewReal, Inc serves as the general partner of the company. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, Massachusetts.

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