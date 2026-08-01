New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.3333.

NUAI has been the subject of several research reports. Texas Capital upgraded shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

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Institutional Trading of New Era Energy & Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Era Energy & Digital by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,614,504 shares of the company's stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 858,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

New Era Energy & Digital Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of New Era Energy & Digital stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. New Era Energy & Digital has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $472.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 2,592.43% and a negative return on equity of 687.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Era Energy & Digital will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Era Energy & Digital

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

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