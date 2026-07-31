Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $6.4060, with a volume of 9807643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS.

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Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently -41.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Newell Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Newell Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and sales exceeded expectations. Newell reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, well above the $0.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.24 a year ago. Revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.99 billion, slightly ahead of the $1.98 billion estimate. Newell Brands Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Newell reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, well above the $0.19 analyst consensus and up from $0.24 a year ago. Revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.99 billion, slightly ahead of the $1.98 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 profit guidance. Newell now expects normalized EPS of $0.73 to $0.77, up substantially from its previous $0.56 to $0.60 range and above the roughly $0.57 analyst consensus. The company cited higher sales and a tariff refund as contributors. Newell Brands Lifts FY Profit View on Higher Sales, Tariff Refund

Newell now expects normalized EPS of $0.73 to $0.77, up substantially from its previous $0.56 to $0.60 range and above the roughly $0.57 analyst consensus. The company cited higher sales and a tariff refund as contributors. Positive Sentiment: The turnaround showed broader operating momentum. CEO Chris Peterson said net sales and core sales returned to year-over-year growth, supported by product innovation and increased advertising and promotional investment across the portfolio. Newell Brands Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

CEO Chris Peterson said net sales and core sales returned to year-over-year growth, supported by product innovation and increased advertising and promotional investment across the portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating, indicating that the improved outlook has not yet prompted a broad shift toward a bullish stance. Newell Brands Given Consensus Hold Rating

Analysts maintain a consensus rating, indicating that the improved outlook has not yet prompted a broad shift toward a bullish stance. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity preceded the earnings release, suggesting increased speculative interest but not necessarily a fundamental change in valuation. Newell Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume

Unusually heavy call-option activity preceded the earnings release, suggesting increased speculative interest but not necessarily a fundamental change in valuation. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance was cautious. The $0.18 to $0.20 forecast is centered around analyst expectations and slightly below the $0.20 consensus at the midpoint. Newell also continues to have a negative net margin, underscoring execution and balance-sheet risks.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 464,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,016.40. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 867 shares in the company, valued at $3,901.50. This trade represents a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 775,131 shares of the company's stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 175,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 181,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,302,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 153,658 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 63,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 20.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Further Reading

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