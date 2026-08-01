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NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
NEXT logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NEXT has a consensus “Hold” rating from eight analysts, with five holds and three buys. The average 12-month price target is £141.29.
  • Recent broker updates were mixed: Citigroup cut its target to £132 and maintained a neutral rating, while Berenberg and Shore Capital reiterated buy ratings with targets of £180 and £150, respectively.
  • NEXT shares opened at £148.45, with a market capitalization of approximately £16.95 billion and a 12-month trading range of £112 to £161.75. Insider activity included a £2.67 million share sale and a smaller purchase.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £141.29.

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NEXT from £135.42 to £132 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a £180 target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a £150 price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEXT

Insider Transactions at NEXT

In other NEXT news, insider Jonathan Blanchard sold 18,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of £148.02, for a total transaction of £2,666,136.24. Also, insider Amy Stirling purchased 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £133.06 per share, with a total value of £49,897.50. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEXT Stock Performance

LON:NXT opened at £148.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of £143.07 and a 200-day moving average of £134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.79. NEXT has a twelve month low of £112 and a twelve month high of £161.75.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers. NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company's main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

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Analyst Recommendations for NEXT (LON:NXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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