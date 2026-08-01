NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.36.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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