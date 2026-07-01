NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.32 and last traded at $86.3620. 9,618,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 10,517,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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