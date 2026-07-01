NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given "Outperform" Rating at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the footwear maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 65.16% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading dropped their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $47.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $46.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.04.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. 51,387,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. NIKE has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in NIKE by 49,010.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 48,054,542 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,061,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $829,956,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,525,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,069,951 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $3,126,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,492.4% in the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,883,229 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $311,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,859 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here