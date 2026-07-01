NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given "Outperform" Rating at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the footwear maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target indicates a potential upside of 65.16% from the stock's current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading dropped their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $47.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $46.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.04.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE
NIKE Price Performance
NKE stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.38. 51,387,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,058,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56. NIKE has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in NIKE by 49,010.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 48,054,542 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,061,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $829,956,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,525,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,069,951 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $3,126,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,492.4% in the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,883,229 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $311,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,859 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting NIKE
Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NIKE posted Q4 EPS of $0.20 and revenue of $10.97 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, while management also highlighted margin improvement and a more disciplined “margin-first” reset. NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still see upside from current levels: Jefferies kept a Buy rating, BTIG reaffirmed Buy, and Barclays maintained Overweight even after cutting its target, signaling that some firms believe the long-term recovery story remains intact. Analyst rating updates
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC and UBS reiterated Neutral ratings, while Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Piper Sandler, Bank of America and Wells Fargo all reduced price targets, showing a broadly cautious Wall Street stance rather than a clear bullish or bearish consensus. Analyst target cuts and rating updates
- Negative Sentiment: China sales fell 12%, and multiple reports said NIKE warned that the turnaround will take longer as consumer demand and marketplace cleanup remain uneven. Nike earnings, revenue top estimates even as China sales drop 12%
- Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to the company’s cautious guidance and the fact that shares touched multi-year lows before and after the report, suggesting the market wants clearer proof of a sustained recovery before rerating the stock. 5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens on Wednesday, July 1, 2026
NIKE Company Profile
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Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
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