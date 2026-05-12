NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NIKE stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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NIKE Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE NKE opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed its Buy rating on NIKE, which suggests at least one major analyst still sees upside potential despite the recent weakness. MarketScreener article

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed its rating on NIKE, which suggests at least one major analyst still sees upside potential despite the recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: NIKE’s management is pushing a retail reset aimed at cutting promotions, increasing full-price sales, and improving margins. Investors may view this as a potential long-term margin tailwind, but execution risk remains high. NIKE's Retail Pivot: More Full-Price Sales or Clearance Cuts?

NIKE’s management is pushing a retail reset aimed at cutting promotions, increasing full-price sales, and improving margins. Investors may view this as a potential long-term margin tailwind, but execution risk remains high. Neutral Sentiment: Another article on the same retail-pivot theme highlighted the key question for NIKE: whether the company can restore full-price selling and rebuild earnings momentum after a period of heavy discounting. Zacks article

Another article on the same retail-pivot theme highlighted the key question for NIKE: whether the company can restore full-price selling and rebuild earnings momentum after a period of heavy discounting. Negative Sentiment: A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges NIKE failed to refund tariff-related costs passed on to consumers, adding a fresh legal and reputational overhang for the company. PYMNTS article

A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges NIKE failed to refund tariff-related costs passed on to consumers, adding a fresh legal and reputational overhang for the company. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted that NIKE stock fell while the broader market improved, reinforcing the view that investors remain concerned about demand, margins, and the pace of recovery. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Williams Trading reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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