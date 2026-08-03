NIQ Global Intelligence (NIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect NIQ Global Intelligence to announce earnings of $0.2029 per share and revenue of $1.1055 billion for the quarter. NIQ Global Intelligence has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.21 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. NIQ Global Intelligence had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. NIQ Global Intelligence's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NIQ Global Intelligence to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NIQ Global Intelligence Stock Performance

Shares of NIQ Global Intelligence stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. NIQ Global Intelligence has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on NIQ Global Intelligence from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIQ Global Intelligence from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on NIQ Global Intelligence from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIQ Global Intelligence from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIQ Global Intelligence has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.58.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NIQ Global Intelligence

In other news, insider James M. Peck purchased 118,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 424,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,580,077.69. The trade was a 38.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIQ Global Intelligence

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in NIQ Global Intelligence in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

About NIQ Global Intelligence

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

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