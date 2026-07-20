NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $43.0110, with a volume of 590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $183.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.99 million. NMI had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $58,896.60. Following the sale, the director owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NMI by 196.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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