NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the company's current price.

NMIH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on NMI in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.17.

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NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 436,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. NMI has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $187.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NMI will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,085.40. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NMI by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,898,000 after acquiring an additional 495,144 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of NMI by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 427,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 277,065 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 85.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 600,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 276,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in NMI by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company's stock.

More NMI News

Here are the key news stories impacting NMI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on NMI Holdings from $49 to $51 and upgraded the stock to “Buy,” implying approximately 15.7% upside from the referenced share price. Benzinga report

Truist raised its price target on NMI Holdings from $49 to $51 and upgraded the stock to “Buy,” implying approximately 15.7% upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: NMI Holdings reported second-quarter net income of $105.8 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared with $96.2 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. Earnings exceeded the $1.28 analyst consensus. NMI Holdings second-quarter financial results

NMI Holdings reported second-quarter net income of $105.8 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared with $96.2 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. Earnings exceeded the $1.28 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $187.89 million, up 8.1% year over year and well above the approximately $156.26 million consensus estimate. The company also reported a 53.82% net margin and 15.18% return on equity. NMI Holdings earnings and revenue report

Revenue reached $187.89 million, up 8.1% year over year and well above the approximately $156.26 million consensus estimate. The company also reported a 53.82% net margin and 15.18% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted continued capital-return capacity, including $167 million remaining under its share-repurchase authorization, which may support per-share results and investor confidence. NMIH capital return update

Management highlighted continued capital-return capacity, including $167 million remaining under its share-repurchase authorization, which may support per-share results and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: The shares remain below their 52-week high but are trading above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating improved momentum following the earnings beat.

The shares remain below their 52-week high but are trading above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating improved momentum following the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Management expects defaults to trend higher, a potential risk to future mortgage-insurance claims and profitability despite the strong current-quarter performance. NMIH default outlook and capital return update

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

Further Reading

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