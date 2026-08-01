Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nomura from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nomura from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,151,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,008 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,695,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $106,516,000 after purchasing an additional 274,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nomura by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,815,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $82,351,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,229,415 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,875,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nomura by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,547,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 395,656 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Up 1.2%

NMR stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura's principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

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