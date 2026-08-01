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Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • Nomura Holdings has a consensus “Buy” rating from five analysts: three Buys, one Strong Buy, and one Hold. The average 12-month price target is $10.20, compared with the reported share price of $9.68.
  • Several analysts recently upgraded Nomura, including Bank of America, Zacks Research, Nomura, and Wall Street Zen, reflecting increasingly positive sentiment toward the stock.
  • Institutional investors increased their positions, with Fisher Asset Management, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and others adding shares; institutions collectively own 15.14% of Nomura.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nomura from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nomura from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nomura

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,151,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,008 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,695,534 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $106,516,000 after purchasing an additional 274,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nomura by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,815,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $82,351,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,229,415 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,875,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nomura by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,547,208 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 395,656 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Up 1.2%

NMR stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura's principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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