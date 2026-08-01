Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRDBY. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

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Nordea Bank Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Nordea Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Nordea Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 22.82%.The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordea Bank will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordea Bank Company Profile

Nordea Bank is a leading financial services group focused on serving retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Nordic region. The bank's core activities include retail and commercial banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset and wealth management, and related financial services such as payments, cash management and trade finance. Nordea delivers these services through branch and digital channels, aiming to provide integrated banking solutions for everyday consumers, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations.

Product offerings span deposit and lending products including mortgages and consumer loans, transaction banking and treasury services for corporate clients, investment and pension solutions through its asset management businesses, and wealth management services for private clients.

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