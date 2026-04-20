Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

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Northfield Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 122,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,645. The firm has a market cap of $578.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,385.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

Northfield Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Northfield Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 5,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research set a $14.50 price objective on Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Northfield Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Northfield Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northfield Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Northfield Bancorp

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP David Fasanella bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,305. The trade was a 187.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Stahlin bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 54,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $716,929.26. This trade represents a 22.55% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,137 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 191,079 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218,707 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 109,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 351.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,207 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 107,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 699,647 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 101,770 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 582.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 87,211 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 74,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company's stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northfield Bank, a New Jersey‐based community bank offering a full range of financial products and services. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company serves individuals, families and small to mid‐sized businesses across Northern and Central New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp focuses on building lasting customer relationships through a combination of personalized service and technology‐driven solutions.

Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank provides personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, mortgage products and home equity lines of credit.

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