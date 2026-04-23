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Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
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Key Points

  • Moderate Buy consensus from 15 analysts (13 buy, 2 hold) with an average 1‑year target price of about $18.24.
  • Q4 results beat estimates — EPS $0.19 vs $0.18 and revenue $4.86B vs $4.55B — with strong profitability (ROE 30.68%, net margin 18.19%) and a market cap of $72.08B (P/E 25.6).
  • Insider sale: CEO Cristina Junqueira sold 300,000 shares at ~$14.81 (an 11.48% reduction); insiders own 1.20% of the stock while institutional investors hold ~84.02%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NU.

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.2364.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NU from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NU has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%.The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NU

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in NU by 14,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in NU by 5,448.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NU (NYSE:NU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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