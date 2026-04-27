Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.43, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

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Nucor Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NUE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.91. 1,409,330 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nucor has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $217.38. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.36.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 7,568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,426,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,763,523.50. This trade represents a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,881 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $690,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $15,717,044. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,401 shares of company stock worth $4,936,152. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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