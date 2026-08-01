Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Nutrien to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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View Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Thompson acquired 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.86 per share, with a total value of C$25,070.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,357,798.62. The trade was a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Noralee Bradley acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$93.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 5,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$546,974.10. This trade represents a 20.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $766,436. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.4%

TSE NTR opened at C$96.76 on Friday. Nutrien has a one year low of C$74.77 and a one year high of C$116.95. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of C$8.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

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