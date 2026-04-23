Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.00.

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NTR has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$97.78 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$72.65 and a 12-month high of C$116.95. The stock has a market cap of C$47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$102.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.21.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

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