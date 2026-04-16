Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 60,242 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 47,188 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,347 shares of the company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,764 shares of the company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Va by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Va by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,178 shares of the company's stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company's stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc NYSE: NCA is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in or having projects based in California. Its holdings primarily include revenue and general obligation bonds, with an emphasis on investment-grade and select high-yield issues.

The portfolio management team employs a disciplined credit analysis process to assess the financial strength, revenue streams and underlying collateral of each issuer.

Further Reading

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