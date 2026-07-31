nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. nVent Electric updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 5.000-5.100 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from nVent Electric's conference call:

Record second-quarter results exceeded guidance, with sales up 53% to $1.47 billion, adjusted EPS up 69% to $1.45, and free cash flow up 125% year over year.

exceeded guidance, with sales up 53% to $1.47 billion, adjusted EPS up 69% to $1.45, and free cash flow up 125% year over year. nVent significantly raised its full-year outlook to 37%–39% reported sales growth, 32%–34% organic growth, and adjusted EPS of $5.00–$5.10, reflecting continued momentum in AI-related data centers and broad-based demand.

Data center demand remains exceptionally strong across liquid cooling, cable management, engineered buildings, and other products. The company expects data center sales to exceed $2 billion in 2026 and announced a third Minnesota liquid-cooling facility, Blaine 2, expected to open in the first half of 2027.

Demand improved beyond data centers, with strong double-digit power-utility growth and an 18% organic increase in Electrical Connections driven by broad-based short-cycle demand; management expects Electrical Connections margins to recover into the high-20% range.

nVent expects tariff costs of approximately $100 million for the year, up from its previous $80 million estimate, while continued investments in capacity and growth are expected to keep second-half incremental margins in the mid-20% range.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,887,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $78.11 and a 1-year high of $184.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 436.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings beat: nVent reported second-quarter EPS of $1.45, surpassing the $1.16 consensus estimate and rising from $0.86 in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 52.8% year over year, while net margin was 11.37% and return on equity was 16.82%. nVent Electric earnings report and conference call

nVent reported second-quarter EPS of $1.45, surpassing the $1.16 consensus estimate and rising from $0.86 in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 52.8% year over year, while net margin was 11.37% and return on equity was 16.82%. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook exceeds expectations: The company set third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance at $1.35-$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, with revenue expected at approximately $1.4 billion versus a $1.3 billion consensus. Full-year EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.10 also topped the $4.59 consensus, while revenue guidance of $5.3-$5.4 billion exceeded the $5.0 billion expectation.

The company set third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance at $1.35-$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, with revenue expected at approximately $1.4 billion versus a $1.3 billion consensus. Full-year EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.10 also topped the $4.59 consensus, while revenue guidance of $5.3-$5.4 billion exceeded the $5.0 billion expectation. Positive Sentiment: Data-center growth investment: nVent announced a 160,000-square-foot site to expand liquid-cooling capacity, targeting rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers. The move supports the company’s exposure to fast-growing data-center infrastructure markets. nVent expands data center liquid cooling capacity

nVent announced a 160,000-square-foot site to expand liquid-cooling capacity, targeting rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers. The move supports the company’s exposure to fast-growing data-center infrastructure markets. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus: The results and updated outlook are available through nVent’s investor-relations website, with management scheduled to discuss performance and the outlook on its conference call. nVent second-quarter 2026 financial results

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Weiss Ratings lowered nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $190.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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