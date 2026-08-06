nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.7857.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday.

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nVent Electric Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:NVT opened at $162.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric has a one year low of $85.72 and a one year high of $184.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. nVent Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,132 shares of company stock worth $8,489,444 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 575.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,803 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 31.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,061 shares of the company's stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 57.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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