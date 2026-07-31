NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2.9% - Should You Buy?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.00 and last traded at $200.75. Approximately 138,786,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 163,875,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.04.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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