NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $306.62 and last traded at $306.1880, with a volume of 2781779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.75.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $2,508,416. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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