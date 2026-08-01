NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.05.

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NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 6.5%

NXPI opened at $229.16 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $183.00 and a 52 week high of $339.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 22.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,118.79. This represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key NXP Semiconductors News

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly performance and guidance: NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS of $3.61 also exceeded consensus, while next-quarter guidance was better than analysts’ forecasts. NXPI Q2 Deep Dive: Broad-Based Revenue Growth and Strong Guidance Across All End Markets

NXP reported second-quarter revenue of $3.50 billion, up 19.5% year over year and ahead of expectations. Adjusted EPS of $3.61 also exceeded consensus, while next-quarter guidance was better than analysts’ forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: Oppenheimer and Needham reaffirmed Buy ratings, while Morgan Stanley maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target to $338. These actions reinforce the view that NXP’s growth and automotive semiconductor exposure remain attractive. Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Buy Rating on NXP Semiconductors

Oppenheimer and Needham reaffirmed Buy ratings, while Morgan Stanley maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target to $338. These actions reinforce the view that NXP’s growth and automotive semiconductor exposure remain attractive. Neutral Sentiment: Price-target views are mixed: TD Cowen lowered its target to $290, contrasting with Morgan Stanley’s increase. The differing outlooks suggest analysts remain divided over valuation and the durability of NXP’s recovery. TD Cowen Lowers NXP Semiconductors Price Target

TD Cowen lowered its target to $290, contrasting with Morgan Stanley’s increase. The differing outlooks suggest analysts remain divided over valuation and the durability of NXP’s recovery. Negative Sentiment: Potential Ambarella acquisition pressures shares: NXP is reportedly in talks to acquire Ambarella, a developer of low-power AI chips and software for cameras, vehicles and robotics. The deal could improve NXP’s capabilities in software-defined vehicles, radar, electrification and edge AI, but investors may be discounting the financial and integration risks because no transaction has been announced or agreed. NXP in Talks to Buy Chip Developer Ambarella, FT Reports

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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