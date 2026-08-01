OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $50.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. OGE Energy's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. OGE Energy's payout ratio is 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $352,339.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,573,621.09. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 111.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 618.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 14,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company's stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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