Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Sunday, May 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a 8.7% increase from Ohio Valley Banc's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

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Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $214.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.04.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.56%.The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on OVBC

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary, The Ohio Valley Bank. As a locally focused financial institution, the company delivers a range of banking and financial solutions designed to meet the needs of individual, small business and commercial clients across its service area.

Through its subsidiary, Ohio Valley Banc offers traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer and residential mortgage loans.

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