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Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Ohio Valley Banc logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Dividend raised: Ohio Valley Banc declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share (an 8.7% increase from $0.23) with an ex-dividend and record date of April 24 and payment on May 10, implying a yield of about 2.2%.
  • Market and financial snapshot: shares opened at $45.61 (12‑month range $27.50–$45.99), market cap ~$215 million and P/E 13.78; the bank reported quarterly EPS of $0.84 with a 9.58% return on equity and a 16.56% net margin.
  • Analyst view: Weiss Ratings reiterated a "Buy" and the stock currently carries a consensus rating of "Buy" on MarketBeat.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Sunday, May 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is a 8.7% increase from Ohio Valley Banc's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $214.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.04.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.56%.The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on OVBC

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary, The Ohio Valley Bank. As a locally focused financial institution, the company delivers a range of banking and financial solutions designed to meet the needs of individual, small business and commercial clients across its service area.

Through its subsidiary, Ohio Valley Banc offers traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Dividend History for Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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