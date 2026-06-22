Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.7778.

Several research firms recently commented on OKLO. HSBC began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 target price on Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Trending Headlines about Oklo

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $5,000,202.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 699,971 shares of company stock valued at $44,221,357. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 71.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 454.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 1,752,946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 61.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter worth about $73,786,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 570,532 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Price Performance

Oklo stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. Oklo has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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