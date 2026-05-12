Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Oklo Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of OKLO stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. 14,735,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,655,445. Oklo has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Key Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Texas Capital raised shares of Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Insider Activity

In other Oklo news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,529.79. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 598,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,161,749.50. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 809,040 shares of company stock worth $49,162,094 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company's stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 570,532 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $24,172,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,104 shares of the company's stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 268,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 414,770 shares of the company's stock worth $29,764,000 after purchasing an additional 197,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here