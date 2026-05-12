Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 5.8% - Here's What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.30 and last traded at $73.6310. 14,643,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 11,648,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.

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Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKLO. Zacks Research raised shares of Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oklo

Oklo Trading Down 5.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,161,749.50. This trade represents a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $834,749.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 809,040 shares of company stock valued at $49,162,094 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oklo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock worth $835,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oklo by 71.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Oklo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock worth $283,902,000 after acquiring an additional 481,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oklo by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock worth $219,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oklo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock worth $201,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,265 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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