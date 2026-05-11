Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.89 and last traded at $79.0550, with a volume of 75248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.21.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $163.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Down 8.6%

The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $319,014.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,560. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,218. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie's Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,098,000 after acquiring an additional 72,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company's stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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