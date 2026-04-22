OMV (OMVKY) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5050 per share and revenue of $8.6789 billion for the quarter.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.79 billion. OMV had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect OMV to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OMV Stock Performance

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.09. OMV has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised OMV from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OMV from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of OMV from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of OMV from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of OMV from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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About OMV

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV's business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

Further Reading

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