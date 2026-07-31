OneMain (NYSE:OMF) SVP Michael Hedlund Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) SVP Michael Hedlund sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $680,128. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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OneMain Trading Down 1.3%

OMF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 847,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 13.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.25%.

Key Stories Impacting OneMain

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. OneMain Holdings Q2 Earnings in Line, Stock Gains as NII Rises Y/Y

OneMain reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, while receivables growth remained strong. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Truist Financial and Citizens JMP price-target updates

Truist Financial raised its price target from $70 to $71 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Citizens JMP increased its target from $68 to $70 and kept a “market outperform” rating. These targets imply meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable August 14 to shareholders of record August 10. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 6.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks

Analyst views remain mixed, with some firms retaining favorable ratings while estimates reflect uncertainty around future loan performance and profitability. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses.

Revenue of $1.09 billion fell short of the $1.28 billion analyst forecast, and quarterly EPS declined from $1.45 a year earlier. Rising credit costs also weighed on profit, highlighting risks from borrower delinquencies and loan losses. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.10 from $7.39 and cut its Q4 2026 forecast to $2.00 from $2.11. It also reduced its Q1 2027 estimate to $1.82 from $1.84, although it modestly raised its Q3 and Q4 2027 forecasts. The revisions may be pressuring sentiment because they point to near-term earnings moderation.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

Further Reading

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