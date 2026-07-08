onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. Barclays lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on onsemi from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.19.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $91.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in onsemi by 636.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 23,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 312.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: onsemi said the divestitures should improve its manufacturing cost structure and support gross margin expansion over time as it reallocates resources to higher-priority assets. Article title

onsemi said the divestitures should improve its manufacturing cost structure and support gross margin expansion over time as it reallocates resources to higher-priority assets. Positive Sentiment: Management is framing the changes as part of a broader Fab Right strategy, suggesting a more focused operating model rather than a growth slowdown. Article title

Management is framing the changes as part of a broader Fab Right strategy, suggesting a more focused operating model rather than a growth slowdown. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage around onsemi remains generally constructive, with recent price targets still above the current share price range, but the stock appears to be reacting more to the restructuring headline than to a new earnings update.

Analyst coverage around onsemi remains generally constructive, with recent price targets still above the current share price range, but the stock appears to be reacting more to the restructuring headline than to a new earnings update. Negative Sentiment: The planned asset sales can also raise investor questions about execution risk, near-term disruption, and whether the company is trimming capacity in response to softer demand. Article title

The planned asset sales can also raise investor questions about execution risk, near-term disruption, and whether the company is trimming capacity in response to softer demand. Negative Sentiment: A separate investor alert about a law-firm investigation may have added some overhang, even though it does not appear to be the primary driver of the move. Article title

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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