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Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts maintain a “Hold” consensus on Open Lending, with four hold, one sell and one buy rating among six firms. The average 12-month price target is $2.775, below the stock’s reported $3.14 opening price.
  • Open Lending’s latest quarter showed revenue of $20.49 million, slightly above estimates, but EPS of $0.00 missed consensus by $0.01; the company posted a negative net margin of 5.95%.
  • LPRO shares have risen substantially from a one-year low of $1.17 and were trading near their $3.15 high, while institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 78.06% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Open Lending.

Shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.7750.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Open Lending to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.15 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $3.15 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Open Lending

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO opened at $3.14 on Friday. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 million, a PE ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.The company had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its position in Open Lending by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 28,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company's stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation is a financial technology company specializing in risk analytics and automated loan decisioning for the automotive finance industry. Through its proprietary platform, Open Lending enables banks, credit unions and finance companies to enhance underwriting accuracy, manage risk more effectively and streamline the loan origination process. The company's solutions leverage machine learning and big-data analytics to deliver credit-based pricing models that help lenders optimize portfolio performance and reduce losses.

The core offerings of Open Lending include an automated underwriting engine, risk-based pricing tools and performance analytics dashboards.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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