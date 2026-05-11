Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.52 and last traded at $37.1120, with a volume of 11655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPLN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Openlane from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Openlane from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Openlane in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Openlane from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Openlane from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Openlane presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPLN

Openlane Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Openlane had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $527.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Openlane will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Openlane

In related news, EVP Tobin P. Richer sold 66,709 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $2,386,180.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,491.69. The trade was a 69.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 88,444 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $2,549,840.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,343.27. The trade was a 58.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 189,916 shares of company stock worth $6,181,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Openlane by 6.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Openlane by 3.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,740 shares of the company's stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Openlane by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,406 shares of the company's stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Openlane by 2,495.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,163 shares of the company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 33,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Openlane by 35.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,220 shares of the company's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company's stock.

Openlane Company Profile

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

Further Reading

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