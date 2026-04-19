Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Opera from $24.50 to $21.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Opera from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.75.

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Opera Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.22. Opera has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.65 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opera will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opera by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 63,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Opera by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Opera by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company's stock.

Opera News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Opera this week:

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited NASDAQ: OPRA is a global software and internet services company best known for its cross-platform web browsers, including the flagship Opera Browser, Opera Mini for mobile devices and Opera GX designed for the gaming community. The company integrates features such as ad blocking, built-in VPN services and a cryptocurrency wallet into its desktop and mobile applications, aiming to deliver fast, secure and feature-rich browsing experiences to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Beyond its consumer-facing browsers, Opera operates Opera News, a personalized content and news aggregation platform with a strong presence in Africa and Asia, and Opera Ads, a digital advertising network that leverages user-behavior data to provide targeted ad placements across devices.

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