Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading 3.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.63. 330,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 478,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Get Oportun Financial alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Report on OPRT

Oportun Financial Trading Up 3.1%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $228.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.58 million. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter worth about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company's stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation NASDAQ: OPRT is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company's core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oportun Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oportun Financial wasn't on the list.

While Oportun Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here