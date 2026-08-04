Oppenheimer Upgrades Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to "Outperform"

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer's price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.77% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a "sector perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.28.

Get INSP alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSP

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of INSP opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $147.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.33%.The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $194.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. CWM LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Inspire Medical Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Inspire Medical Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates. Inspire reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, while revenue of $200.6 million exceeded expectations of approximately $194.7 million. Inspire Medical Systems Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Inspire reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of a $0.24 loss, while revenue of $200.6 million exceeded expectations of approximately $194.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised above Wall Street expectations. Inspire now expects 2026 earnings of $1.05 to $1.45 per share, versus consensus of approximately $0.91. Revenue guidance of $835 million to $875 million brackets the $848.9 million analyst estimate. Inspire Medical Systems Announces Q2 Results and Raised Guidance

Inspire now expects 2026 earnings of $1.05 to $1.45 per share, versus consensus of approximately $0.91. Revenue guidance of $835 million to $875 million brackets the $848.9 million analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management presented a strategic growth plan. The earnings release and conference call emphasized initiatives intended to support future adoption and expansion, giving investors a more constructive outlook for the company’s obstructive sleep apnea treatment business. Inspire Medical Systems Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings release and conference call emphasized initiatives intended to support future adoption and expansion, giving investors a more constructive outlook for the company’s obstructive sleep apnea treatment business. Neutral Sentiment: Growth remains mixed. Quarterly revenue declined 7.6% from the prior year, and EPS fell from $0.45 to $0.14, although both results were better than analysts expected. Investors are therefore likely to focus on whether the new growth initiatives can restore sustained revenue growth.

Quarterly revenue declined 7.6% from the prior year, and EPS fell from $0.45 to $0.14, although both results were better than analysts expected. Investors are therefore likely to focus on whether the new growth initiatives can restore sustained revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: The outlook still reflects execution risk. The revenue guidance range is relatively broad, and the midpoint is only modestly above current consensus, leaving the stock dependent on successful commercialization and broader procedure adoption.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Inspire Medical Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inspire Medical Systems wasn't on the list.

While Inspire Medical Systems currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here