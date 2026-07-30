OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OppFi from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens raised their price target on OppFi from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised OppFi from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on OppFi from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised OppFi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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OppFi Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. OppFi has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.76.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. OppFi had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. Analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christina M. Favilla sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 156,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,839.18. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 132,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,890. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 70.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OppFi by 191.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,961 shares of the company's stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 124,744 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of OppFi by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OppFi by 3,200.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,399 shares of the company's stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 287,418 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi NYSE: OPFI is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

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