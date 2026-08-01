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OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
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Shares of OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.4286.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of OptimizeRx from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPRX

OptimizeRx Stock Down 3.5%

OPRX stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.08. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.The business had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,074 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company's core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

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Analyst Recommendations for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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