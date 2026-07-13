Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.32 and last traded at $134.1860, with a volume of 22743290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.64.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.67. The firm has a market cap of $385.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after buying an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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