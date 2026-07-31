Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 1.9% Higher - Time to Buy?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.40 and last traded at $129.9850. Approximately 34,227,569 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 29,363,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Google Cloud will make Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite, potentially helping thousands of enterprise customers automate processes and deploy agentic AI applications. The deal supports Oracle’s effort to turn AI demand into additional cloud and software usage. Oracle to Make Gemini Models Available to Thousands of Enterprise Applications

Oracle and Google Cloud will make Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite, potentially helping thousands of enterprise customers automate processes and deploy agentic AI applications. The deal supports Oracle’s effort to turn AI demand into additional cloud and software usage. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside: Coverage highlights three Wall Street analysts with price targets near $400, while the broader consensus target cited is $248.15—roughly 95% above the referenced share price. Such targets indicate that some analysts believe the recent sell-off has overstated Oracle’s risks. Three Wall Street Analysts Have Oracle Going to $400

Coverage highlights three Wall Street analysts with price targets near $400, while the broader consensus target cited is $248.15—roughly 95% above the referenced share price. Such targets indicate that some analysts believe the recent sell-off has overstated Oracle’s risks. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and cloud growth remain potential catalysts: Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations are not fully reflected in the valuation. The company’s latest reported quarter showed 20.6% year-over-year revenue growth and an earnings beat, providing support for the growth case. Oracle’s Massive Backlog Gets No Credit

Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations are not fully reflected in the valuation. The company’s latest reported quarter showed 20.6% year-over-year revenue growth and an earnings beat, providing support for the growth case. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-cloud rebound: Oracle is participating in a wider recovery among AI infrastructure stocks after the group’s recent sell-off. This may improve near-term sentiment, but it also means some of the move could reflect sector positioning rather than company-specific fundamentals. AI Cloud Names Snap Back

Oracle is participating in a wider recovery among AI infrastructure stocks after the group’s recent sell-off. This may improve near-term sentiment, but it also means some of the move could reflect sector positioning rather than company-specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and capital-spending risks remain significant: Oracle is investing heavily in data centers to meet AI demand, increasing leverage and raising questions about financing, returns on infrastructure spending and cash available for buybacks. Five Takeaways From the Times Investigation Into Larry Ellison’s AI Gamble

Oracle is investing heavily in data centers to meet AI demand, increasing leverage and raising questions about financing, returns on infrastructure spending and cash available for buybacks. Negative Sentiment: High volatility reflects execution concerns: Despite the bullish targets, ORCL remains far below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages after a sharp annual decline. Investors remain sensitive to cloud growth, credit conditions and whether the Google partnership produces meaningful revenue.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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