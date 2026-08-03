Oracle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 547,551 call options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 340,108 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $12.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 49,133,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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