Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Organon & Co. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

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Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 154,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $13.60.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 99.95%. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur purchased 26,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $353,080.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,560.85. The trade was a 100.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,073 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 278,379 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company's stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,512 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company's stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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