Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 30119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Orix Corp Ads from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Orix Corp Ads from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orix Corp Ads has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orix Corp Ads

Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orix Corp Ads

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orix Corp Ads during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Orix Corp Ads by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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