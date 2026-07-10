Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLA shares. Desjardins set a C$35.00 price objective on Orla Mining and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

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Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$13.79 on Friday. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$12.67 and a one year high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.18.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$526.75 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 40.70%. Research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Orla Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ling Stephen sold 2,220 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.38, for a total transaction of C$38,583.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,915 shares in the company, valued at C$33,282.70. This trade represents a 53.69% decrease in their position. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

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