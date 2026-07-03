Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently commented on OFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $401.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $196.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp purchased 30,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,848,573 shares in the company, valued at $46,875,619.14. The trade was a 0.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,743 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $47,985.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,456.92. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have bought a total of 189,896 shares of company stock worth $2,293,970 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc NASDAQ: OFIX is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company's core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix's product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

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