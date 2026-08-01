OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.7778.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, July 17th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIDS

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,578 shares of the company's stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 233,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the company's stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 106,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 12.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.80.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company's product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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